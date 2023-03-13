The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated the party’s opposition to the Constitutional Instrument (CI) proposed by the Electoral Commission (EC) is in order.

According to Richard Kofi Asiedu, the decision to make the Ghana Card the sole required document for the voter’s register will do more harm than good.

“What the EC is seeking to do is not understandable. We need to be circumspect in what we want to do and make sure the Ghana card becomes universal and it will go a long way to help us,” he said.

The NDC is kicking against the EC’s proposed CI through which it intends to make the Ghana card the sole identification document for voter registration.

The party has argued that the new CI, if passed, will disenfranchise the majority of Ghanaians from registering for voter cards.

But to Mr Asiedu, the NDC’s challenge he said is borne out of the fact that a lot of Ghanaians are still yet to acquire the Ghana card.

It is, therefore, only right if the EC allows other documents such as the passport to be used which is recognised internationally or even the birth certificate.

Mr Asiedu shared these words on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, stressing the CI if adopted will disenfranchise a lot of people, especially in the Central Region.

“How many people even in Accra have the Ghana card? The Central Region has a lot of villages and cottages and this will really worry us. We will lose almost half of our voters and it will not help us as a region and party,” he stated.

