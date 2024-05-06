The largest world cup competition is set to take place in Accra to provide a platform for startups to showcase their innovative ideas.

Are you ready to take your startup business to the next level? Then this is an opportunity you cannot afford to miss.

It will also be a platform to connect with industry experts, pitch to a panel of judges, compete for global recognition and gain valuable insights from experienced mentors and investors.

Scheduled for 19th July 2024, the event will be held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

Applications are being accepted from registered startup companies and businesses from Ghana and around the world to be a part of the life-changing opportunity.

It is free for every startup business, irrespective of the jurisdiction.

The prerequisite requirement is for the entity once registered to be present in Ghana on the day of the event.

The winner from the Ghana Regional edition will represent Ghana at the Global Regional Finals in San Francisco, USA in October 2024.

The event will celebrate entrepreneurship, foster innovation, and shape the future of business in Ghana and beyond.

Interested individuals can send their applications to startupworldcup.io/ghana-regional to begin the journey and on Facebook and Instagram/X/Threads.

The Startup World Cup Ghana is being organized by Pegausus Tech Ventures and Data Today, members of the Global Startup World Cup series, taking place in 70+ countries.

It is the biggest pitching competition for startups from all over the world.

1000s of startups participate every year in the grand Finale in San Francisco where they compete for the ultimate price of a $1,000,000 investment.

Instagram/X/Threads: @startupWCghana