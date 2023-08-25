SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, brings viewers on GOtv Round 3 action from the 2023-24 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 25 August to Monday 28 August 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where heavyweights Real Madrid will have a chance to get a jump on their rivals when they face Celta Vigo at the Abanca-Balaidos Stadium on Friday night.

Los Celestes will certainly start as underdogs against Los Blancos, but manager Rafael Benitez is a canny operator who will look to make life as difficult as possible for one of his former teams: “They [Real] are a great side, with unbelievable players and a manager [Carlo Ancelotti] who has achieved everything,” said Benitez.

“But that does not mean we will accept them coming to our home and taking three points. We have our own ambition and our own plans for how the game will go.”

Saturday is headlined by Sevilla hosting Girona – with Los Nervionenses hoping to build on the momentum they enjoyed under manager Jose Luis Mendilibar at the back end of last season – while Sunday features Villarreal hosting Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Yellow Submarine’s manager Quique Setien will be looking to put a dent in the title defence of his former club: “We will need the supporters in the Madrigal [the former name of their stadium] to be our 12th man. We are facing the champions and will need to raise our level appropriately.”

Sunday also brings a potential thriller between Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis, while heavyweights Atletico Madrid will wrap up the round on Monday night with a clash away to Rayo Vallecano. Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone recently expressed his admiration for the play of new recruit Rodrigo Riquelme.

“He has a huge desire to do well. Where you put them there will be no problems because you have humility, you win,” said the Atletico boss. “He is used to playing as a winger, or a striker on the left, but he can do well on the right lane, he has power, he defended hard against an opponent who plays well. He has things to improve, but he can give us many things in that role that Nahuel [Molina] and [Cesar] Azpilicueta, who have experience, also give us.”

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 25 August

19:30: Las Palmas v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:30: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 26 August

17:30: Cadiz v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Granada v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:30: Sevilla v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 27 August

17:30: Villarreal v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Valencia v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:30: Athletic Bilbao v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 28 August

19:30: Getafe v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:30: Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga