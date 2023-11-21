Kylian Mbappe has insisted that his future at Paris Saint-Germain “will be resolved one day” amid the ongoing speculation that he’s set to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

The superstar forward has been consistently linked with a future move to Los Blancos throughout his career, with speculation reaching a zenith back in June when Mbappe informed PSG that he would not be taking up his option to extend his current deal with the Ligue 1 champions beyond 2024.

That decision not to take up his contract option notably led to a swathe of speculation that the forward would immediately be sold and PSG even accepted a world record £259m bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal from fear of losing the player as a free agent next year.

Mbappe ultimately rejected that offer from Al Hilal and, following “positive” discussions with the club about his future, the player was reintegrated back into the PSG first-team in August.

That reintegration hasn’t done much to quell discussion around the forward’s future at PSG, with Real Madrid still widely expected to make their move during the 2024 summer transfer window.

When asked about his future by Telefoot on international duty, Mbappe cut a frustrated figure due to the incessant queries.

“It’s something I don’t want to talk about, especially since I already did it in June and it took up a big part of the time with the national team,” he said.

“I want us to talk more about the national team, rather than me talking about something that will be resolved one day, so there will be time to talk about that.”

The comments come swiftly off the back of a recent rift between new PSG manager Luis Enrique and his star forward Mbappe. In a post-match press conference following a recent win over Reims – in which Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick – Enrique insisted that he was not happy with the 24-year-old’s performance, stating that the club “need more” from the player. During international duty, the France star was quick to insist he ‘took the criticism well’ however.