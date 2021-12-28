Mohammed Kudus

The Communications Director for Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has responded to claims that Kudus might be ruled out of the upcoming 2022 AFCON in Cameroon.

Football Club Ajax has already communicated to the GFA that the 21-year-old is still under a recovery programme and would not be rushed into playing soon.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s SportsNite Show, he explained that the young midfielder is not ruled out of the upcoming AFCON championship, however, the interest of the player will be taken into dire consideration.

“Kudus is not ruled out of the AFCON yet. It is still 50-50. We are in contact with Ajax and we will make a decision in the best interest of the player,” he told Asempa FM.

Black Stars, meanwhile, have been affected by the unavailability of AS ROMA sensation, Felix Afena Gyan as missing out on Kudus will also be problematic.

Per reports, nine players who have currently reported to camp in Doha have began their intensive training with the Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac.