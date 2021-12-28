Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has been venting his spleen against Nigerians on social media.

The whole point triggered during his recently-held Freedom Wave Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium where he called out Nigerians during his performance.

“I no dey watch any f**king Nigerians, I dey watch you people, you be my Nigerians, Americans, Ebi you be my Yankee people. F**k Nigeria,” Shatta Wale told his fans.

He had earlier descended on the Ghana Music Industry for not acknowledging his prowess in the music game before his unpopular Nigerian statement that got Nigerians coming for his head on social media.

Meanwhile, in some series of tweets, Shatta Wale has voiced out on why he had to speak against Nigerians on stage – where he cited ‘the lack of love’ as one of his basic points.

According to Shatta Wale, Nigerians are quick to rather rate their artistes beyond any other African musician and they would also concentrate on promoting only their musicians unlike the way Ghanaians and other countries do for them.

Citing Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale said Nigerians didn’t reciprocate the love when his colleague dancehall musician visited their country to promote his songs.

Some nigerian dj say I should learn from Stonebwoy ,how many times have you promoted him ….You are a big shame …Don’t bring confusion format between us ..he is my blood,I don’t care how he feels about this but he knows u guys never try for him ..Shut up !!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021

Shatta Wale triggers Nigerians on Twitter over their lack of support for other African acts

But some Nigerians have equally replied Shatta Wale describing him as a disappointment to the music industry.

Even Nigerian movie actor Yul Edochie had a point to make and asked Shatta Wale to apologise to Nigerians. (below)

Yul Edochie asks Shatta Wale to apologise to Nigerians

But the dragging hasn’t stopped Shatta Wale who has countered most of the abuse on Twitter – Nigerians are currently trending along with Shatta Wale on Twitter over the rant, he describes as “truth”.

Nonetheless, Shatta Wale has retweeted posts including videos of Nigerians he claim understand his vision and statement.

Naija fans listen to your brother’s advice..Thank you Mr Flavor 🙏🥂 pic.twitter.com/Sw7YX0iJZI — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021