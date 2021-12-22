Hasaacas Ladies star, Evelyn Badu, has sealed a transfer move to Norwegian giants Avaldsness IL.

The Norwegian outfit has been able to reach a deal with Hasaacas Ladies and her representatives.

Evelyn signed a two-and-half-year contract with the Avaldsness IL on Tuesday until 2024.

The 19-year-old, after completing the deal, is yet to work with former Liverpool Star John Riise who is currently the manager for the side.

Mr Riise released a statement on the club’s website after completing the signing of the Ghanaian sensation.

“Evelyn is an offensive exciting player with good basic skill. She has a good eye, is a facilitator, and will hopefully give us a lot of joy on the field,” he stated.

The former Hasaacas Ladies star caught the attention of many during the CAFWCL last month.

She recently helped the Black Princess win 1-0 on aggregate to progress to the next stage of the 2022 FIFA WCQ.