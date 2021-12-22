Twenty errant motorcycle riders, five tricycle riders, and a driver have been arrested within the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region for various road traffic offences

This is in accordance with the Regional Police Command’s resolve to sanitise the region and rid it of lawlessness, narcotic peddling, and abuse of motorcycles and tricycles.

The 20 motorcycles, one tricycle, and an unregistered Hyundai Accent vehicle involved have been impounded, stated a police communique.

The Kpando Police have initiated prosecution processes and would soon have the culprits arraigned.

The Regional Police Command aims to extend the operation to every part of the region to ensure a safe and secure Yuletide.

Law-abiding citizens are again encouraged to collaborate with the police in achieving this objective.