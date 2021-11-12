The streets of Kpando-Torkor in the Volta Region were filled with protesters over the bad state of roads in the area.

This follows several attempts to get the roads fixed, “which have proved futile,” said Nelson Deh, an opinion leader in the community.

Joy News’ Fred Quame Asare reports that over 1,000 residents, including motorists, took to the streets to raise alarm over the deplorable state of roads on Friday.

Clad in red attire, they converged at the Kpando lorry station and ended at the premises of the Municipal Assembly where a petition was presented to the President through the Municipal Chief Executive, Geoffrey Kodzo Badasu.

According to them, the current situation is having a significant impact on their livelihoods as well as their children’s education.

“We are unable to pay our children’s school fees and cloth them because we don’t sell much these days. Our profits have declined,” a protester lamented.

