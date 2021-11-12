In what was an epic moment of reconciliation, dancehall father and godson Samini and Stonebwoy finally smiled at each other when they met at an event.

The long-awaited reconciliation happened after the celebrities-Inspector-General of Poilice (IGP) meeting at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters, Wednesday.

While Samini was busily explaining the details of their meeting to the IGP, Stonebwoy fashioned a plan on how to break the ice with his former boss.

He interrupted Samini’s interview while hugging him from behind, to hype his upcoming show.

Despite the tension between them, the My Own hitmaker identified the humour in Stonebwoy’s action and gave out a loud laugh that was reciprocated.

“If you have a stubborn son, that’s what happens,” Samini said after the brief encounter.

This comes at the back of an interview where the Highgrade Family boss disclosed he does not have a cordial relationship with his protégé over an action he said was gross disrespect.

RELATED

The two had been on each other’s neck while questioning their loyalties after years of working together.

It is unclear what exactly led to the fall out, but Samini, giving his version of accounts in a latest interview on Joy FM, said it was largely an internal issue.