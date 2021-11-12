The government has assured that it will construct a bridge over the Obojo storm drain following the drowning of a seven-year-old pupil.

The boy drowned last Friday around Ogbojo in the Adentan Muncipality whilst attempting to cross an open drain, with no retaining walls.

The tragic incident occurred when the deceased, Prince Wisdom Mawuena, was returning from school.

The Adentan Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, who made this known on the floor of Parliament, blamed the unfortunate incident on the government’s failure to construct a bridge over the drains despite several appeals to the sector minister on steps being taken to address the challenge in the wake of the raining season.

The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta, in response, assured that the provision for the construction of the bridge would be made available in the 2022 budget.

