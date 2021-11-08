Boss of High Grade Family, Samini, has revisited an incident that led to the exit of his most influential signee and godson, Stonebwoy.

A year and a month after their feud exploded publicly, Samini said his wound from the incident is yet to heal, considering the relationship he brewed with Stonebwoy.

It all began with a statement Stonebwoy made on stage during a clash with Shatta Wale. After Shatta hopped on a Samini song to ‘diss’ Stonebwoy, the latter ‘shaded’ that Shatta should not select a song by a godfather who sold out his son.

This, Samini said hurt him to the point that he broke down, quizzing how, where and when he sold Stonebwoy out.

In a latest interview on Joy FM’s A-Z Showbiz, Samini admitted that though there were internal problems, he least expected Stonebwoy to disrespect him on such a large platform.

“..he has a way of linking me on a message and I have a way of telling him cool down, maybe don’t talk too much. So I know that me and you have a rapport so if I hear you say that when you need me I’m not there, it hurts.

“I don’t know what is happening but it looks like if I am part of the thing he doesn’t look as prominent in the room anymore, but I let it slide,” he explained.

To the Sweet Mistake crooner, he did everything humanly possible to be there for Stonebwoy, including begging for interviews to defend his actions.

Samini fumed that “one fine day, I will sit on Joy [FM] and I will also get emotional and probably spill a bit of it like I am spilling now.”

He has also given the option to Stonebwoy to be the one to give Ghanaians details on the real issue that led to their fallout if he so wishes.

Watch the video below: