Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said they will fight to ensure the Black Stars qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars resume their qualifiers this month for the final round of games against Ethiopia and South Africa.

After missing out in the last edition of the global showpiece hosted in Russia in 2018, the West African country is aiming to return to the Mundial.

Ghana sits 2nd with nine points with two games to end the qualifiers.

Rajevac, however, explained that his technical team was ready to do their possible best to ensure Ghana returns to the Mundial for the fourth time.

While naming a 28-man squad ahead of Ghana’s final qualifiers, the Serbian trainer stated that leading the Black Stars to Qatar 2022 would be a dream come true for his technical team and the GFA as a whole.

“Qualifying to the World Cup has been our agenda since taking over as coach of the team,” said Rajevac.

“Everyone here is doing his possible best to ensure we make it to Qatar.

“This remains our main goal and we are ready to do everything possible within our power to make it happen,” he added.

Ghana will be hosted at the Orlando Stadium by Ethiopia in the matchday five games before hosting South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium in the final Group G games.

Milovan Rajevac will pocket $300,000 should he be able to steer the Black Stars back to the global showpiece next year.