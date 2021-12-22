Borussia Dortmund’s assistant manager, Otto Addo, won’t be available for the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Cameroon next year.

Mr Addo was named as the second assistant coach when Milovan Rajevac was re-appointed in October this year.

Rajevac signed a one-year renewable contract after CK Akonnor was shown the exit.

Addo was in the dugout in Ghana’s final round of games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa in November.

However, Milovan Rajevac has confirmed Addo will not be available for the Black Stars during the tournament.

Speaking to journalists after naming a 30-man provisional squad for next year’s AFCON, Rajevac said Otto Addo’s absence will be a big miss.

“I can confirm that Otto Addo will not join us for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON). He is going to be a big miss for us but we will make sure we make him proud,” he said.

READ ALSO

Addo was named as the second deputy coach on a part-time basis.

The Black Stars will begin camping on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Doha, Qatar for a 17-day training camp in preparation for the Cup of Nations which kicks off on Sunday, January 09, 2022.

The Black Stars will play three friendly matches while in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are ongoing for two additional matches.

Ghana is housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

For now, Milovan Rajevac, Maxwell Konadu and Richard Kingston make up the technical team of the Black Stars.

The 33rd edition of the Afcon kicks-off from January 9 to February 6.