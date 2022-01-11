Highlife musician Kuami Eugene has attained another feat barely a year after he was crowned VGMA Artiste of the Year.

The Rockstar was bestowed with the position of Tepa Nmrante Hene (Youth Chief) during his last visit to the district.

Kuami’s concert was interrupted by elders of the Tepa land who stormed the stage to shower accolades on him.

Among other things, an elder representing the traditional leadership said the position was to honour Eugene for being one of the few people who pay homage to the stool.

He was adorned with Kente, in the presence of the multitudes who had assembled for the concert.

They chanted the words ‘Kuami Kente’, in approval of his enstoolment.

Watch video below:

