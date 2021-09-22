Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, has been enstooled the Benkumhene of Bosomtwe Asaman in the Ashanti region.

An enstoolment ceremony was held on Monday to crown the ‘Soroku’ hitmaker as Nana Adieaemuyeduru Trimude Kaakyire Kwame Appiah I.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah swore the customary oath to the Bosomtwe Asamanmanhene Okogyeasuo Adu Gyima I under the stool name.

After going through the customary rites, the Chief was out-doored and presented to the larger family/clan and the entire Asaman township in a colourful procession through the principal streets in a palanquin.

Dignitaries including top political figures, musicians and filmmakers graced the ceremony.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah enstooled as chief of Benkumhene

Notable among the dignitaries were the Deputy Minister of Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, former MP of Asante Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo, Agya Koo, Dadda KD, and Mercy Asiedu.

Nana Trimude being the Benkumhene is expected to be the caretaker of Lake Bosomtwe, the only natural lake in Ghana.

He has pledged to use his influence to woo investors to turn around the tourism potentials of the lake.

“I thank God for making this a reality. I will do everything possible to make Lake Bosomtwe a preferred destination for Tourists. Together with my elders, we will woo investors to turn around the potentials of the lake,” he said.

Former Member of Parliament of Asante Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo, is expecting accountability and transparency in the reign of Nana Kaakyire Trimude.

He believes this will go a long way to make a positive impact on his regime.

“He should be a servant and use his influence as a musician for development. He should lead with truthfulness, transparency and make the development of Asaman paramount,” a resident charged the new chief.

“The Lake Bosomtwe belongs to us. He should use his influence as a musician to help us develop the lake to uplift the image of the community.

He should bring the same crowd that came to support his enstoolment whenever there is a durbar for development so they can also support,” another resident added.