Asante Kotoko have appointed former Liberty Professionals head coach, David Ocloo and former Inter Allies coach, John Eduafo as the club’s new assistant coaches.

The pair will work together with the newly-appointed head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum for the 2021/2022 season.

Narteh Ogum joined the Porcupine Warriors from West African Football Academy [WAFA] on a two-year deal.

He replaced Portuguese coach, Mariano Barreto who was named as the head coach of the club midway last season.

Kotoko announced the appointments via their official Twitter handle on Monday.

We are glad to announce that Coach David Ocloo and Coach John Eduafo have joined our newly appointed Head Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as Assistant Coaches.



Welcome, gentlemen👏#AKSC #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/KHzOJAPwcU — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 20, 2021

David Ocloo left as head coach of Liberty Professionals midway through the 2020/2021 season due to the club’s struggles in the Ghana Premier League, while John Eduafo was an assistant coach to Tony Lokko at Inter Allies in 2020.

He later served as deputy to expatriates Peter Lehm and Dani Mujkanovic during his short spell.

Kotoko started pre-season on Monday ahead of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.