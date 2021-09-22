The Cape Coast Sports Stadium will host Ghana vs Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match on October 6, 2021.

The Black Stars resume their qualifiers for the global showpiece next month as they aim to return to winning ways.

It was reported that the recently renovated Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi would host the fixture but the Confederation of African Football [CAF] communicated to the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on Tuesday that the game must take place at Cape Coast, one of two approved venues to host World Cup qualifying games in Ghana.

The Black Stars face Zimbabwe in a doubleheader with the home fixture set for October 9 and the return leg in Harare slated for October 12, 2021.

Ghana is currently placed 3rd on the standings after two matches in September, winning against Ethiopia and losing to South Africa.

Zimbabwe is rock bottom on the log after picking just a point in the two matches played earlier this month.

Ghana is aiming to return to the Mundial next year in Qatar having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.