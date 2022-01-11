Former Black Stars captain and sports analyst on DSTV’s SuperSport channel, Asamoah Gyan has opened up on Ghana’s 1-0 defeat in their opening game of the 2021 AFCON competition.

The 36-year-old on his pundit debut claimed the team lacked urgency during Monday’s game.

“There was no urgency from the Black Stars. We wanted to catch the Moroccans on the counterattack. I was expecting Issahaku to come on but it was late and it affected us. In games like this, you need to take your chances and win the game,” he said on SuperSport.

“If you create the chances and fail to convert them, the fans will not be happy,” he added.

The former Stade Rennes star who is not in the AFCON tournament for the first time since 2006 has been inactive for almost a year due to injury problems.

The Black Stars who are yet to record their first win in the competition will slug it out with Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00pm.