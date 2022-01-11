The festive season was one to remember with a lot of events happening all over the country.

One of the debut events that was highly anticipated by patrons from the country and the diaspora was the Wildaland concert hosted by 3Music boss, Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

However, the event was not devoid of controversies as Sadiq revealed that singer, King Promise and his team did not treat him fairly during preparations for the event.

He explained that the development fueled his reason to ban King Promise’s contents from the 3Music platform. Sadiq said he is dissociating himself from the ‘Slow Down’ hitmaker.

“It was a disrespect from KillBeatz and the whole King Promise team and everything that got me off,” he said.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Sadiq revealed that King Promise and his team, after an initial back-and-forth negotiation over his performance at the Wildaland concert, demanded full payment before any official announcement with regard to his participation in the gig.

“They mentioned a particular amount. Then we also gave them a counter check and we approved it. They came back with another request for instance that I shut down. I was like, no. This is happening in Accra. So the request on cars. They wanted a number of V8s or cars.”

Sadiq Abdulai explained that the inconsistency on the part of King Promise’s team led to some miscommunication.

“At a certain level, you need to give people the kind of respect. The next minute I hear you (King Promise) going about, talking about industry people and how they don’t enable, they don’t do these things and stuff like that, and we go back to some of the treatment that you do to some of these people. Stop.

“I put it out. In 2022, I’m not going to tolerate any of those from any of these talents anymore.”

Set in the heart of the blooming wilderness of the Shai Hills Forest Reserve, Wildaland was a two-day music and entertainment lifestyle festival that featured performances from notable Ghanaian, African and global artistes.