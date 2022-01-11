Marriage – it’s a beautiful thing. It’s an act of commitment that seals the deal with the love of your life.

And as they normally say when two people decide to spend the rest of their lives together, you’ll always love each other, no matter what.

“In sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part.”

Yeah, you’re probably familiar with those words.

Till death do us part, for real.

One couple in Thailand decided to take the last part of those traditional wedding vows quite literally – in the form of a graveyard-themed pre-wedding photoshoot.

In a series of photos posted on Facebook, Nonts Kongchaw shares his pre-wedding shoot depicting himself and his lucky lady decked out in white, accompanied by a slew of creative props. These props include things like sandalwood flowers, lotus blossoms, white strings, and even a wreath.

If you haven’t guessed by now, those items are most often seen in Thai funerals – adding a real touch of death and authenticity to the shoot’s running theme.

The photos were published on January 6, 2022 and in less than 24hours garnered a whopping 22,000 reactions and more than 40,000 shares on Facebook.

While Kongchaw doesn’t explicitly mention whether these photos were for a real pre-wedding shoot, or whether the woman accompanying him in the photos is actually his fiancée, it’s hard to stop laughing at some of the scenes they decided to shoot.

Plus, the thought of a graveyard-themed pre-wedding shoot is original, at least in this writer’s eyes.