Kobbie Mainoo scored a 97th-minute winner as Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 at Molineux in a Premier League classic.

Mainoo curled his first Premier League goal past Jose Sa, just seconds after Pedro Neto appeared to have snatched a point for Wolves.

Wolves pulled themselves level having been 2-0 down at half-time and 3-1 behind on 85 minutes, but United took the three points thanks to 18-year-old Mainoo, who picked the ball up on the left, nutmegged Max Kilman and cut inside before bending the ball into the bottom corner.

Marcus Rashford had opened the scoring five minutes into his United return, having been absent from the FA Cup fourth round with illness amid reports he had missed training following a night out in Belfast before Rasmus Hojlund doubled the lead.

Pablo Sarabia pulled one back from the penalty spot, before Scott McTominay seemingly made it safe for the visitors by heading in a corner with 15 minutes left shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute.

But that was only the start of the late chaos.

Wolves captain Kilman ensured a grandstand finish by scoring from close range following a corner.

Then, in the sixth of nine added minutes, Neto struck home past the wrong-footed Andre Onana as United were caught on the break.

Wolves celebrated wildly – but it proved premature as Mainoo had the final word in a remarkable game.

Erik ten Hag’s side move back into the top seven after ending a run of four away league matches without winning and are now eight points off the Champions League places, while Wolves stay 11th.