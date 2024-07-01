Selected doctoral candidates at the College of Health Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology are being equipped with essential skills to rigorously analyze existing research on specific topics for informed decision-making.

The initiative is led by the Health Employment pillar of the Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, under the leadership of Dr. Kofi Akohene Mensah.

The workshop will employ the JBI (Joanna Briggs Institute) Systematic Review Program.

A systematic review is a thorough and structured way of gathering and analyzing information from multiple studies on a specific topic.

The JBI program is a structured approach to conducting systematic reviews and other types of evidence synthesis. JBI, a global research organization, provides comprehensive training and resources to researchers and healthcare professionals interested in conducting systematic reviews using rigorous methodologies.

“This course will not only equip you with the technical skills necessary to conduct such reviews, but also cultivate a critical mindset essential for producing high-quality research,” said Prof. Christian Agyare, Provost of the College of Health Sciences.

Principal Investigator of the Collaborative, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo, added: “This is a strategic investment in your research and development. This course will equip you with the necessary tools and competences to empower you to make meaningful progress in your research work.”

Prof. Sam Newton, Dean of the School of Public Health, urged the participants to hone their sense of curiosity to get the best out of the workshop.