Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it will be good for Trent Alexander-Arnold to have a new manager and said the right-back will be a player “people talk about in 40 years”.

Klopp, who will leave the Reds at the end of the season, gave Alexander-Arnold his first-team debut in October 2016 shortly after the Anfield club’s academy product turned 18.

The 25-year-old has gone on to make more than 300 appearances for the Reds and won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and Super Cup.

Alexander-Arnold, who was made vice-captain by Klopp last summer, has also developed into a player who regularly moves into midfield for Liverpool because of his creative ability.

“He has been a fantastic player from the first day,” said Klopp prior to Liverpool’s Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday. “An outstanding talent and he has turned into a world-class football player.

“It is rare as a manager that you are part of a journey for such a long time. Trent has never had a different manager so it will be good for him to get new influences in the future. But he can be happy with the steps he has made.”

Alexander-Arnold scored with a terrific free-kick – another string to his bow – in Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Fulham on Sunday as Klopp’s team kept their Premier League title hopes very much alive.

“I have nothing bad to say about Trent and his development,” Klopp said. “He is one of these stories that not a lot of clubs can write, but he is someone people will talk about in 20, 30 and 40 years.”