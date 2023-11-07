Principal Secretary for the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, has emphasized the need for greater budget allocation to preventive and promotive health to drive Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

During her presentation to the Departmental Committee on Health, Ms. Muthoni underscored the importance of prevention, noting that every dollar invested in prevention can save nine dollars in curative healthcare.

She acknowledged the Committee’s role in aligning budget allocations with the State Department’s preventive healthcare mandate.

Muthoni highlighted key focus areas under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) for the 2023/24 budget, including public health management, disease surveillance, preventive and promotive healthcare, health professions management, and strategic interventions for diseases such as malaria, TB, and nutrition services.

The State Department comprises five directorates and 20 Semi Autonomous Government Agencies, each with specific missions and objectives.

