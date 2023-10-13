Have you heard about the Chelsea wonderkid who is already breaking records, but won’t make his Blues debut for more than another 18 months?

At 16 years and 161 days old, Kendry Paez became the youngest-ever South American to score in a World Cup qualifier when he bagged Ecuador’s opener in a 2-1 win away to Bolivia on Thursday.

He was sent through by Chelsea midfielder Moises Caciedo, driving goalwards before curling the ball low into the far corner.

It was a measured finish, on his second-ever start for his country, which adds yet another age-related record to Paez’s ever-growing list.

The teenager is already the youngest appearance maker and scorer in the Ecuadorian top flight, netting on his debut aged just 15.

He also holds the record for being the youngest ever scorer at the Fifa under-20 World Cup, aged 16, and captained Ecuador to the final of the South American U17 Championship this year.

With Paez clearly oozing potential, why is he unable to make his Chelsea debut?

Well, back in June, the teenage midfielder agreed to sign for the club from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in a deal worth a reported £17.2m.

But he will only be able to move to the Premier League club on his 18th birthday, meaning the earliest Paez could make his first Blues appearance is 7 May 2025.

While he waits, the midfielder and occasional winger is currently still playing – and impressing – for both Independiente and Ecuador.