Two-time world Champion, Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko, says he wants to be addressed as Togbe Kalitor II.

“I am no more Joseph Agbeko,” he said in a yet-to-be-televised Prime Take interview on JoyNews.

Agbeko, who held the IBF bantamweight title twice between 2007 and 2011, believes the name and brand Joseph Agbeko impacted society and that should be ‘treated as a legacy.’

“I think the brand Joseph Agbeko has done it all,” he explained.

“As a fighter, I gave my all to make my people happy and proud so I want Joseph Agbeko to be treated as my legacy and I want to live to see the legacy of Joseph King Kong Agbeko.

“But, from now onwards, I will like to tell the general public to address me by the name, Togbe Kalitor II, I am no more Joseph Agbeko,” the 2007 world champion stated.

“Togbe Kalitor II is my title and that is the new me,” he added.

Agbeko dethroned Luis Alberto Perez to become the new IBF bantamweight titleholder in 2007, before defending it in December 2008.

ALSO READ:

Lakeside Village celebrates Joseph “Kingkong” Agbeko in style

Nana Addo to look into D.K. Poison’s case

He also held the Commonwealth bantamweight title from 2004 to 2006; the IBO bantamweight title in 2013; and challenged once for a super bantamweight world title against Abner Marez in 2013.

Prime Take airs on the JoyNews Channel every Friday at 7:10 am and Sundays at 9 PM.