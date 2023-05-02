The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, arrived in Accra on Monday, May 1, 2023 for a day’s visit to Ghana.

He held bilateral talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday evening.

In a pre-departure towards Accra statement, the Japanese PM said it was a great pleasure to be able to visit Ghana, which plays a pivotal role in West Africa.

This is the first visit by a Japanese Prime Minister to Ghana in 17 years.

“I am very delighted to be able to finally return to Ghana as the Prime Minister of Japan, after overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.

See photos below: