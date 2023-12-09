Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the onus is on Jadon Sancho to do what is required to facilitate his return to the club’s first-team squad.

Sancho, 23, has been training away from the first team after claims he was made a “scapegoat” following his omission for September’s defeat at Arsenal.

Ten Hag said at the time he had been excluded because his training performances were below standard.

“He knows what he has to do, it is up to him,” Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag said Sancho, who joined United from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for £73m in July 2021, must buy into the ethos he has created at the club.

The Dutchman has been determined to improve discipline at United since his arrival in Old Trafford 18 months ago.

When asked at news conference if Sancho’s time was up amid talk of a move away in January, Ten Hag said: “What will happen there, he knows what he has to do, if he wants to return it is up to him.

“It is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards and it was about that.”

United said in a statement in September that Sancho would be on a “personal training programme away from the first team”.

The statement added that the decision was made “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue”.

Last season, Sancho spent three months battling physical and mental issues, with Ten Hag at one point saying the England international was not fit enough to play.

Sancho has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for United but has not featured since the 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest on 26 August.

Sixth-placed United host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.