Celebrated actress, Jackie Appiah has waved her thirties goodbye, and in her usual fashion, has shared stunning photos to commemorate her new age.

Jackie shared two sets of photos to usher her into her forties which put her timeless beauty on display.

She looked ‘sweet 16’ as she donned a short black corseted dress to flaunt her new slender body.

Other photos captured her looking graceful in a long gown adorned with crystals and pearls.

Her soft makeup and bouncy hair was the perfect complement for her look.

To commemorate the most important day of my life, Jackie is thankful for a life lived in grace and favor.

Fans and well-wishers including celebrities have extended warm regards to her and wished her better years ahead.

