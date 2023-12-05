Former Ghana international, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has cautioned young and upcoming footballers to be cautious about contract negotiations.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of Robert Smith Law Group’s Law for Society Public Seminar over the weekend at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, the former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal midfielder, entreated players to be patient and cautious in contract negotiations.

“As a footballer contract negotiations are very important because it involves a lot,” Chibsah, who is now a FIFA intermediary agent said.

“You have to be cautious and patient because your agent will have to negotiate on your behalf and sometimes you would want more while your agent feels it is fine but it is all about understanding each other. Being cautious and patient is very key and I entreat every footballer and young player to note that,” he added.

Chibsah, currently manages Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, and other Ghana Premier League players.

The 3rd edition of Robert Smith Law Group’s Law for Society Public Seminar was held in partnership with Asempa FM.

