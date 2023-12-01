The 3rd edition of the Asempa FM Law For Seminar Society public seminar has been held successfully in Accra.

The event was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and saw several football administrators, former players such as Yussif Chibsah, John Paintsil and some renowned football agents in attendance.

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, NLA boss, Sammi Awuku and President of Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Acheampong-Boafo also graced the event.

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Kudjoe Fianno thanked Asempa FM and the Multimedia Group for such an initiative.

This year’s event was held in collaboration with Robert Smith Law Group.

Head of Sports, Enoch Wallace Worlanyo and Head of Programs for Asempa FM, Philip Osei Bonsu promised for an improved edition next year.