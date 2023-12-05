Former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Samuel Anim Addo has called on government to grant the GFA tax waiver on their imported materials.

Over the years, the country’s football governing body has been paying huge taxes to clear goods from port.

Speaking at the 3rd Edition of Robert Smith Law Group’s Law for Society Public Seminar at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Friday, Anim Addo, who also doubles as the manager for former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan said it is about time government considers waiving taxes paid by the GFA before they clear their materials from port.

“I am into football management and I must say the amount of money we inject into talent discovery and football development is just mind blogging. We are not getting any support from government and the same thing applies to the Ghana Football Association.

The FA pay huge taxes before they even clear their products or materials from port. For me, it’s about time the government considers waiving some taxes from GFA’s products before they can be cleared.

“At least, the GFA is helping the government in football development so why can’t government also help the FA? Some companies have been given waivers and the Ghana Football Association also deserves that,” he added.

READ ALSO