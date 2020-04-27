Versatile Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has given her fans another dose of her skills on set with her enactment of a scene in the popular movie, Titanic.

The ‘tik tok’ video in which she appears starts with her in a flooded house as she struggles to find her bearings.

Holding an axe in one hand and turning left and right, she called out for help from ‘Jack’, who appears to be absent.

MORE:

Jackie Appiah gives ‘savage’ treat to her ex in new video [Watch]

Jackie Appiah puts her plush sitting room on display (Video)

As she wades through the water, she calls out again and again, and at that point, a male voice responds, speaking a language that is not so clear.

She calls out again and it is followed by another response from the same person. Holding her nose, she then goes under the water.

Check it out: