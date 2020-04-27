Henry Asante Twum has slammed Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer for claiming nothing has changed since Kurt Okraku took over as the new president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Tema Youth FC boss in an interview with Asempa FM last week insisted nothing had changed in football under Mr Okraku’s administration.

According to Mr Palmer, the GFA and its Executive Council have failed to live up to expectation.

“I must say it has been quite unfortunate but to put it bluntly, nothing has changed [Kurt Okraku’s administration].

“We would have wished for more reforms to take place. In our last congress, it was asked if there are major reforms in place, nothing has changed,” he said.

However, Mr Twum, who is the Communications Director of the GFA has responded to these claims labeling them as unfortunate and unfair.

“Whatever he (Osei Palmer) said were his opinions but some of the issues he raised were not factual,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum

“If you say someone who assumed office in the last six months has done nothing, then I think it’s below the belt,” he said.

Mr Asante gave his reasons for describing Mr Palmer’s comments as ill-informed.

“Football is broad, did he touched on administration, did he touch on marketing, did he touch on communication, did he touch on infrastructure, did he touch on support for clubs?” Mr Twum quizzed.

“If you analyse the issues as per the individual facets of the industry and address them accordingly, then we can make a proper and scientific analysis.

“If he says nothing has changed, what specifically was he talking about, and that is where my worry is,” he remarked.