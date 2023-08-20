

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he has contributed to Ghana’s development through the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, he has offered himself for the transformation of Ghana.

Addressing stakeholders of the governing New Patriotic Party at Donkorkrom, Afram Plains North constituency last Saturday Dr. Bawumia said: “I am always driven by public service, not the desire for personal gains.”

“It is the reason I am offering myself, first to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana so that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country.”

As Vice President, Dr Bawumia said he has done so much for Ghana.

“I have not been president, but as Vice President, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies I have initiated and spearheaded,” Dr Bawumia added.

Some of these policies, he said, included the One Constituency-One Ambulance, Agenda 111 hospital, Digital Address System; Digitisation of the ports, Passport offices, DVLA, as well as setting up of the ghana.gov payment platform, implementation of the mobile money interoperability system and the e-Pharmacy platform.

Dr Bawumia is currently running against nine other aspirants in the party’s flagbearer race.

The party will hold a super delegates conference on 26 August 2023 to cut down the number of aspirants to five ahead of the main primaries on 4 November 2023.