Ivan Toney marked his return from an eight-month ban for breaking gambling rules by scoring with his first shot as Brentford registered a controversial victory in a five-goal thriller with Nottingham Forest.

It was Toney’s first goal in 266 days since he scored the equaliser against Forest in the corresponding fixture last season on 29 April.

After running to the bench to celebrate his goal, Toney raised a shirt proclaiming ‘For You Uncle Brian’, which is believed to be in honour of a family member.

The visitors were furious with the goal, believing Brentford had been allowed to move the ball into a more advantageous position that allowed Toney to curl a low shot beyond Forest keeper Matt Turner.

Yet by the end, Forest had even more reason to rage.​​​​​​​

Unusually, replays of Neal Maupay’s winner were shown on the big screen on top of the stand opposite the dug-outs at the Gtech Community Stadium. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo evidently felt the ball had hit Maupay’s hand, his assistant Rui Pedro Silva was even more sure and after the VAR decision had gone against Forest, the pair let fourth official Thomas Bramall know in no uncertain manner.

Silva was booked by referee Darren England as Nuno pointed skywards towards the screen.

The chaotic manner of victory was in keeping with a switchback contest the visitors had initially led through Danilo’s fabulous control and shot from the edge of the area after just three minutes.

Toney’s goal ensured Brentford were level at the break, with Ben Mee putting the hosts ahead when he rose to head home Mathias Jensen’s near-post corner 13 minutes into the second period.

Chris Wood flicked home Forest’s equaliser but parity only lasted three minutes before Maupay controlled and spun inside the area before applying the excellent finish.

It ended a run of one win in eight points for Brentford, who climbed above their opponents into 14th spot.

Defeat ended a four-match unbeaten run for Forest and left them four points above the relegation zone at the end of a week that began with them being charged for breaking the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

That ruling leaves them sweating on a points deduction when the hearing is due to be heard at the beginning of April.