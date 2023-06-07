Board Chairman of Medeama SC, Dr Tony Aubynn, believes they deserve to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

The Yellow and Mauve could be crowned champions on Sunday if they win their final game of the season against Tamale City at Akoon Park.

Medeama sit top of the pile with 57 points after 33 games

The Tarkwa-based outfit has come close to lifting the ultimate but the ‘Number 12 Exposé’ by Anas Aremeyaw Anas halted their dream.

Again, when the league resumed, the global pandemic COVID-19 stopped most contact sports in the world which equally affected the Ghana Premier League.

With just a game away, Dr Aubynn is confident the club will win the ultimate.

“We are confident of winning the league, we think that we have been hard done by nature you remember that during the normalisation period, we were in a comfortable lead and then the league was truncated,” he told Graphic Sports

“Then before COVID-19, we were also in the lead when government postponed the league and we think we have not been fairly treated by nature so it’s our time to win”, Dr Aubynn said.

