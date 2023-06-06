Black Meteors Management Committee chairman, Frederick Acheampong, has confirmed the team will open camp in Egypt ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) later this month.

Ghana has been paired with host country, Morocco, Guinea and Congo in Group A for the tournament that has been scheduled to kick off from June 25 to July 8.

Acheampong, speaking to Graphic Sports, disclosed that the team will fly out of the country to Egypt by the end of the week to continue their preparation and they intended to play some friendly games to keep them in shape ahead of the start of the tournament.

“That is why we have chosen Egypt, that is where we hope to get some (friendly) matches because in June a lot of the leagues will be on break.

“We planned to go to a different country but because we may not get a lot of matches, we decided to camp in Egypt. We hope to play some of the countries that will be participating in the AFCON in Egypt,” he noted.

The technical handlers of the team will improve the squad with some Black Stars players ahead of the tournament.

However, Mr Acheampong confirmed that Kudus Mohammed will not be included in the Black Meteors’ squad for the tournament.

He indicated that Sulemana and Nuamah would be part of the team together with any other player(s) that the coach considers good enough.

“Kudus is not eligible because he was born in the year 2000 but there are other players in the Black Stars like Kamaldeen and Nuamah who would be needed in the Black Meteors”, he stated.

Ghana will hope to be part of the three finalist teams that will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

