Accra mourns the passing of Mrs. Rebecca Appiah De Graft-Johnson, a beloved community figure who lived a remarkable 81 years.

As friends and family grieve the loss, funeral arrangements have been made to honor her memory and celebrate her life.

Mrs. Rebecca Appiah De Graft-Johnson’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of many, but her legacy of kindness, compassion, and dedication to her community will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her.

She was a pillar of strength, a loving sister, and a source of guidance and support to her family and friends.

Surviving Mrs. Rebecca Appiah De Graft-Johnson is her sister, Rose Abakah-Sey, who, along with extended family and friends, will be present during the funeral services to commemorate and celebrate a life well-lived.

The community joins together in extending their deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Mrs. Rebecca Appiah De Graft-Johnson’s impact will be remembered and cherished by all who had the pleasure of crossing paths with her.

May her soul find eternal peace.

Below are other details:

Nana Andzi V (Cape Coast), the Oppon and Quainoo families (Saltpond), Mr. E.C Oppon (Saltpond), Mr. Kweku Orleans Lindsay, Nana Albert Ewusie, Ebusuapanyin of Anona Ebusua(Abandze and Saltpond), the Orleans Lindsay, Oppon, Sey, de Graft-Johnson, and allied families,and Very Rev. Dr. Jacob William French, the Superintendent Minister, Immanuel Methodist Church, Regimanuel Gray Estates, Accra announce the transition of their beloved Mrs. Rebecca Appiah De Graft-Johnson regret tio announce the death of their beloved:

MRS. REBECCA APPIAH DE GRAFT – JOHNSON

AGE : 81 years

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS :

BURIAL SERVICE | RECEPTION AND FUNERAL RITES :

Friday 16th June 2023 , 7:30 am at the Immanuel Methodist Church, Regimanuel Gray Estates, Off Spintex Road, Accra.

DRESS CODE FRIDAY : Black

INTERMENT : Private

THANKSGIVING SERVICE :

Sunday 18th June 2023 , 7:00 am at Immanuel Methodist Church, Regimanuel Gray Estates, Off Spintex Road, Accra.

DRESS CODE SUNDAY : Black and White

SISTER : Rose Abakah-Sey.

CHILDREN : Joseph Ernest de Graft-Johnson, Leslie Kobina Appiah, Florence Asante, Kwaw Egyin De Graft-Johnson, Tony De Graft-Johnson, Kwaw Gyakye De Graft-Johnson.

GRAND CHILDREN : Josephine Ama De Graft-Johnson, KwekuTwum De Graft-Johnson, John Kobina Ampofo De Graft-Johnson, Ernest Kwesi de Graft-Johnson, Lois Kwaba Adoma Asante, Lynn Brago Adom Asante, Lauren Awo Asiedua Adom Asante, Nana Kojo Oppon-Appiah, Abena Orleans-Appiah, Baaba Oppon-Appiah, Kuukuwa Orleans-Appiah, Leo Calvin Ampofo de Graft-Johnson, Matilda Hannelore Murdoch, Nigel Kwodwo Kuntu de Graft-Johnson, Angelo Kweku Twum De Graft-Johnson, Grace Esi Boaba De Graft-Johnson.

R.S.V.P

Florence Asante 0208 188 060 , KG de Graft-Johnson 0208 209 572

ALL FRIEDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED