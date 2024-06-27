Customers of the Aggrieved Customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management (ACGCFM) have lauded the steps initiated by the government to pay victims of the banking sector cleanup.

Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam at a UK Town Hall meeting over the weekend announced that President Akufo-Addo has instructed the release of ¢1.5 billion to assist customers affected by the banking sector clean-up operation.

Dr Amin emphasised that the President’s directive mandates the disbursement to be completed between now and October.

However, the convener of ACGCFM, Charles Nyame, has appealed to the government to if possible, increase the money.

According to him, the ¢1.5 billion will not be enough to even pay only customers of the Gold Coast Fund Management.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Nyame said the customers have to be paid about ¢4 billion, which means only a few people will benefit.

