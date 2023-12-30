Wolves ended the year on a positive note with an impressive Premier League victory over lacklustre Everton and paid tribute to Mario Lemina after the midfielder’s father died on Friday.

Manager Gary O’Neil has made his mark on the hosts, who lie in 11th position, just three points shy of a European place, since he took over in the summer.

Wolves were the side probing early on and deservedly took the lead on 25 minutes when skipper Max Kilman bundled in from close range after Jordan Pickford initially made a sharp save from team-mate Jarrad Branthwaite’s wayward clearance.

It was the only effort on target in the first half and the hosts celebrated by holding up Lemina’s shirt.

“He is a big part of everything we do,” said O’Neil. “There’s no way we would be anywhere near 28 points without him.

“I know we’re enjoying this moment and it’s hard when you mention him because I know he’s suffering, but hopefully he gets a small lift.

“I spoke to him and he understands he has as long as he needs to get back to the moment and he has our full support.”

Kilman said: “That game was for [Mario Lemina]. He has been brilliant and it’s really tough what he’s going through. He deserved it.”

The home side added a second on 53 minutes when Hwang Hee-chan picked out an easy finish for Matheus Cunha at the far post and the Brazilian then turned provider when Craig Dawson poked home a low cross.

Struggling Everton failed to work goalkeeper Jose Sa into a save and their three straight defeats leave them only one point above the relegation zone.