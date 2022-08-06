Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has taken to Instagram to depict her innermost feelings as she clocks a week into her blissful marriage to Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The couple got married a week ago in a lavish ceremony that had the presence of many Ghanaian stars.

The star-studded event inundated social media with every Tom, Dick and Harry talking about it on various digital platforms.

It was actually a surprise to many Ghanaians when the news popped up that the Kumawood actress was keen to settle with the man of her dreams.

Taking to her Instagram, a week after the ceremony, Tracey Boakye said she is the happiest women on earth.

She went ahead to thank her maker for blessing her with such a fine gentleman.

Tracey captioned her post: Exactly a week ago by this time 😊. Thank you Jesus 🙏🏿. I’m the most happiest woman right now!!! 💪💍💃 #francey22.

