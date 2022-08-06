Gospel artiste Sonnie Badu is counting his blessings as he tensions the gram with display of his wealth.

Sonnie, who has been domiciled in Atlanta, Georgia, for years now, has acquired multiple property he is currently showing off.

The gospel singer posted a photo of his mansion and his three luxurious cars, as he reiterates how God is his shepherd, hence he shall never want.

He has in his credit a Mercedes Benz S600, a BMW X6 and a Jeep Wrangler.

He is arguably one of the most successful gospel exports emerging out of Africa in recent years.

With his status as a multiple award-winning artiste and a Doctor, it is not surprising his level of wealth.