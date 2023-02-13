Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has taken steps to fulfil his promise to former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) ‘shark’, Ninwie Leonard Lanyeli.

Mr Mahama is set to fly the doctor of optometry student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who is suffering from bipolar disorder 2 to South Africa for treatment.

Mr Mahama, through his aide, Rafik Mahama, last week promised the best medical care to Leonard and also help him complete his remaining two years of the six years programme at KNUST.

The aide indicated Mr Mahama will also support Leonard’s post-graduate studies either in Ghana or abroad and he will be given the best of all the support he needs.

Giving updates on the intervention on Facebook, Rafik said Leonard at the request of Mr Mahama has been brought from Jirapa in the Upper West Region to Accra to commence his treatment.

Rafik announced as part of the treatment Leonard will be flown to South Africa where arrangements have been made for special care and treatment.

The 33-year-old had to discontinue his education due to his mental health issues.

But for this health issue in 2012, Leonard ought to have been a working optometrist like many of his schoolmates.

The Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital had promised to provide Leonard free psychiatric care but following Mr Mahama’s intervention, it is not immediately clear if that will be put on hold or run concurrently.

In the first month, the hospital was to conduct a complete evaluation of Leonard’s health to analyse his existing condition and check for any new issues that might have developed while he was out of the hospital.

Below is Rafik’s post: