Playwright Kobina Ansah has revealed that he wrote all the songs for his new original musical, In the Pants Of A Woman, which shows this April at the National Theatre.

The playwright is known for plays such as The Boy Called a Girl, Once Upon a Riddle, and Emergency Wedding, among others.

In the Pants of a Woman is an original musical play themed on rape.

The first of its kind in Ghana, it aims at empowering victims to speak out.

In his last play, Once Upon a Riddle, the playwright wrote 14 original songs.

In The Pants of a Woman has 16 songs.

He explained, “It is by God’s grace that I write songs. I don’t play any musical instrument, but I hear a voice singing a melody in my subconscious mind. That is how I record what I hear as songs.”

He added that he works with his team to refine what he writes.

In The Pants of a Woman shows on Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st, 2024 at National Theatre at 3 pm and 7 pm each day.