The presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, says he will roll out a free tertiary education policy.

According to Mr Ayariga, this is to complement the Akufo-Addo-led government’s ongoing Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He disclosed this at the first Akan Presidential Debate, organised by the Adom brands of the Multimedia Group Limited, your #ElectionHQ and #Kokromotipower.

He indicated this will help SHS graduates, who for the lack of finance, wouldn’t be able to continue their education do so.

“If we start free education in the Senior High Schools and we stop there, it is going to be disaster if they don’t get tertiary education to continue because you don’t have the money to pay and that will mean a mass drop out,” he said.

Mr Ayariga further argued the current free SHS policy was not of quality, adding the next APC government will give it the boost it needs.

ALSO READ:

“Akufo-Addo’s policy is free and not quality but we don’t have to compromise on free and quality education,” he noted.

As far as executing the promise is concerned, he said his party would have no difficulty fulfilling this promise if it won power as they will harness the country’s resources.