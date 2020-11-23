Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has a message for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the country.

She said since their religious beliefs do not allow them to exercise their franchise, they will not enjoy any benefit under her presidency.

Justifying her decision, Madam Donkor explained that since they have refused to exercise their civic duty, they don’t deserve to ensure any freebies from the State.

Therefore, should she win the December 7 general election, her first action will be to expel all Jehovah’s Witnesses from the civil and public service and also prevent their children from enjoying free education.

“Why should you benefit from government if you don’t vote? So I will make sure none of them work in government sector,” Madam Donkor said during the first Akan presidential debate in Accra Monday.

The only opportunity available for Jehovah’s Witnesses in her government, she added, is for them to engage in private business.