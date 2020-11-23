The Western North Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituency, has cautioned all Senior High School (SHS) students to stay away from violence in the upcoming election.

As political parties have targeted school campaigns, he urged the students to desist from acts of violence and let peace prevail before, during and after election.

Finally, the students were advised to avoid taking in alcohol and other deviant behaviors which may ruin their future.

His advice followed commissioning of 1,714 students capacity dining hall and kitchen, 400 students capacity girls’ dormitory, 12-seater toilet, and a six-unit classroom block for Bibiani Senior Technical School.

The headmaster for Bibiani Senior Technical School, Stephen Dandy, applauded the government for its tremendous contributions towards the infrastructural development of the school.

He revealed that the government has been supportive by providing them with metallic chairs and desks, treated mosquito nets, cadet uniforms and others.

Some students, speaking with Adom News, shared their excitement on the newly created infrastructure.