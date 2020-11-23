The flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, will borrow more money to salvage Ghana’s ailing economy.

According to him, borrowing to build a nation as it is being done in the United States of America (USA) and Japan is the best economic strategy.

“America alone owes $31 trillion; Japan owes $11 trillion. The whole of Africa continent, we owe $1.3 trillion and we are calling it debt? For me, it is peanuts. We need to borrow more!” he said during the first Akan presidential debate organised by Adom TV, Adom 106.3 FM, Nyhira 104.5 FM, Asempa 94.7 FM and Adomonline among others.

He said Ghana’s current debt stock estimated at 40 billion compared to the US and Japan is “peanut”.

“If I have the opportunity to borrow 1 trillion, I will borrow money to expand our economy, create jobs and build infrastructure so that will can rock shoulders with US and Japan,” Mr Akpaloo stated.

First Akan Presidential Debate

But the presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, disagreed with Mr Akpaloo.

He said any President who borrows to run a country is “lazy and not fit to be a leader”.

The APC leader described as worrying how successive governments use Ghana’s natural resources as collateral for such loans.

Should he win the election, Mr Ayariga said he will rely on internally generated funds to run the economy.